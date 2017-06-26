Four displaced after house fire in Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Four displaced after house fire in Lake Worth

Four people are displaced after their home caught fire in Lake Worth Monday afternoon. 

Crews responded to the fire at 4:45 p.m. on the 1000 block of C Street. 

Firefighters say the fire that traveled into the attic was extinguished. 

Investigators have determined the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical malfunctioning from overloaded electrical outlet. 

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the damage to the home is extensive and estimated at 80 thousand dollars. 

No one was injured. 

