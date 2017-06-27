Free HIV testing available Tuesday

Story Video: Click here
Free HIV testing is available at multiple locations throughout Palm Beach County for National HIV Testing Day.
On June 27, Planned Parenthood of South Florida and the Treasure Coast will offer free HIV testing. All you need to do is walk into one of their area health centers located in West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boca Raton or Stuart.
FoundCare, Inc. is offering free HIV and Hepatitis C tests at multiple locations throughout Palm Beach County.
FoundCare always offers free testing at its West Palm Beach, Delray Beach and Belle Glade locations, and will offer extended testing hours at its West Palm Beach location throughout the week.Scripps Only Content 2017
Free, walk-in testing will be provided at the following locations (please note that dates and times vary):
June 26, 2017
FoundCare West Palm Beach
2330 South Congress Avenue, West Palm Beach, 33406
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
St. Ann’s Church
310 Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
8:30 a.m to 10 a.m.
Palm Beach State College
Palm Beach Gardens Campus
3160 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 27, 2017
FoundCare West Palm Beach
2330 South Congress Avenue, West Palm Beach, 33406
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
FoundCare Delray Beach
220 Congress Park Drive, Delray Beach, 33445
9 a.m. to Noon
Walgreens
101 N. Main St., Belle Glade, 33430
3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Walgreens
105 E. Ocean Ave., Lantana, 33462
3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
St. George’s Episcopal Church
21 W 22nd St, Riviera Beach, 33404
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
June 28, 2017
FoundCare West Palm Beach
2330 South Congress Avenue, West Palm Beach, 33406
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
FoundCare Belle Glade
1500 NW Avenue L, Belle Glade, 33430
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Walgreens
105 E. Ocean Ave., Lantana, 33462
3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
June 29, 2017
FoundCare West Palm Beach
2330 South Congress Avenue, West Palm Beach, 33406
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
FoundCare Delray Beach
220 Congress Park Drive, Delray Beach, 33445
9 a.m. to Noon
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
911 9th St, West Palm Beach, 33401
9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
True Fast Ministries
638 6th St, West Palm Beach, 33401
9 a.m. to Noon
Walgreens
105 E. Ocean Ave., Lantana, 33462
3:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Valley of Love Ministries
1901 Broadway, Riviera Beach, 33404
Noon to 3 p.m.
June 30, 2017
FoundCare West Palm Beach
2330 South Congress Avenue, West Palm Beach, 33406
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
FoundCare Belle Glade
1500 NW Avenue L, Belle Glade, 33430
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
El Sol Resource Center
106 Military Trail, Jupiter, 33458
8:30 a.m. to Noon
JAY Ministries
2831 Avenue S, Riviera Beach, 33404
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
July 1, 2017
FoundCare West Palm Beach
2330 South Congress Avenue, West Palm Beach, 33406
9 a.m. to Noon