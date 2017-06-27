Free HIV testing available Tuesday

North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.

Free HIV testing is available at multiple locations throughout Palm Beach County for National HIV Testing Day.

On June 27, Planned Parenthood of South Florida and the Treasure Coast will offer free HIV testing. All you need to do is walk into one of their area health centers located in West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boca Raton or Stuart.

FoundCare, Inc. is offering free HIV and Hepatitis C tests at multiple locations throughout Palm Beach County.

FoundCare always offers free testing at its West Palm Beach, Delray Beach and Belle Glade locations, and will offer extended testing hours at its West Palm Beach location throughout the week.



Free, walk-in testing will be provided at the following locations (please note that dates and times vary):



June 26, 2017

FoundCare West Palm Beach

2330 South Congress Avenue, West Palm Beach, 33406

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



St. Ann’s Church

310 Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

8:30 a.m to 10 a.m.



Palm Beach State College

Palm Beach Gardens Campus

3160 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.



June 27, 2017

FoundCare West Palm Beach

2330 South Congress Avenue, West Palm Beach, 33406

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.



FoundCare Delray Beach

220 Congress Park Drive, Delray Beach, 33445

9 a.m. to Noon



Walgreens

101 N. Main St., Belle Glade, 33430

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Walgreens

105 E. Ocean Ave., Lantana, 33462

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.



St. George’s Episcopal Church

21 W 22nd St, Riviera Beach, 33404

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



June 28, 2017

FoundCare West Palm Beach

2330 South Congress Avenue, West Palm Beach, 33406

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.



FoundCare Belle Glade

1500 NW Avenue L, Belle Glade, 33430

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Walgreens

105 E. Ocean Ave., Lantana, 33462

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.



June 29, 2017

FoundCare West Palm Beach

2330 South Congress Avenue, West Palm Beach, 33406

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.



FoundCare Delray Beach

220 Congress Park Drive, Delray Beach, 33445

9 a.m. to Noon



New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church

911 9th St, West Palm Beach, 33401

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



True Fast Ministries

638 6th St, West Palm Beach, 33401

9 a.m. to Noon



Walgreens

105 E. Ocean Ave., Lantana, 33462

3:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Valley of Love Ministries

1901 Broadway, Riviera Beach, 33404

Noon to 3 p.m.



June 30, 2017

FoundCare West Palm Beach

2330 South Congress Avenue, West Palm Beach, 33406

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



FoundCare Belle Glade

1500 NW Avenue L, Belle Glade, 33430

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



El Sol Resource Center

106 Military Trail, Jupiter, 33458

8:30 a.m. to Noon



JAY Ministries

2831 Avenue S, Riviera Beach, 33404

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



July 1, 2017

FoundCare West Palm Beach

2330 South Congress Avenue, West Palm Beach, 33406

9 a.m. to Noon

