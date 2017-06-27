South Florida Job Fair at Marriott West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

South Florida Job Fair at Marriott West Palm

Story Video: Click here

The South Florida Job Fair is being held Tuesday at the Marriott West Palm Beach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More than 25 companies and businesses will be on site to interview applicants about job openings. 

Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring resumes or work history with them to the event.

Some employers will offer on the spot interviews and job offers.

Businesses that will be at the job fair include:

  • Aldi 
  • Jersey College 
  • Trilogy Education Services 
  • Aflac, B&I Contractors 
  • Cellular Sales 
  • City Furniture 
  • Devry University 
  • Glades Drugs 
  • iHeart Media 
  • New York Life 
  • Paradise Cruise Line Management 
  • Prudential
  • RaceTrac Petroleum 
  • South University
  • Teleperformance 
  • The Check Cashing Stores 
  • VI Lakeside Villages 
  • WPTV-TV 
  • Med Pro Distributers
  • State Securities
  • All County Paving
  • Turner Pest Control
  • Vision Group Holdings

 

 

 

