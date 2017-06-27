Tim Tebow to debut in Port St. Lucie tonight

North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.

North Korea says it's 'biggest victim' in US student's death

Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.

Harry Potter made its debut 20 years ago in the U.K.

Trump's travel bans have been blocked by the courts, at least in part, based on his campaign pledge to block all Muslims from entering the country.

Supreme Court to review Trump travel ban, allows part to go into effect

The new opt-in 'Snap Map' feature shares your location with your Snapchat friends, but does it cross a line?

It is Tebow-time again on the Treasure Coast. The Mets promoted the former Florida Gator to their Port St. Lucie minor league team.

His first game with his new club is Tuesday night at 6:30 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie.

Tebow spent time on the Treasure Coast during spring training with the big league Mets. But he started the season with the Mets’ low-A minor league team in Columbia, South Carolina.

In his first 63 games for the Fireflies, he had a .222 batting average. He hit three home runs, including one on his first at-bat in April.

Some people are calling the Mets’ decision to promote the Heisman Trophy winner, turned baseball player a publicity stunt.

Tebow has a big following, especially in Florida where he won the college football championship twice with the Gators.

The St. Lucie Mets have averaged about 1,700 fans at the 7,000+ seat First Data Field. Columbia’s team averaged about 4,800 fans while Tebow played.

At last check, tickets are still available for Tuesday’s game versus the Palm Beach Cardinals.