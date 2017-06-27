Tim Tebow to debut in Port St. Lucie tonight - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tim Tebow to debut in Port St. Lucie tonight

It is Tebow-time again on the Treasure Coast. The Mets promoted the former Florida Gator to their Port St. Lucie minor league team.

His first game with his new club is Tuesday night at 6:30 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie.

 

Tebow spent time on the Treasure Coast during spring training with the big league Mets. But he started the season with the Mets’ low-A minor league team in Columbia, South Carolina.

In his first 63 games for the Fireflies, he had a .222 batting average. He hit three home runs, including one on his first at-bat in April.

Some people are calling the Mets’ decision to promote the Heisman Trophy winner, turned baseball player a publicity stunt.

Tebow has a big following, especially in Florida where he won the college football championship twice with the Gators.

The St. Lucie Mets have averaged about 1,700 fans at the 7,000+ seat First Data Field. Columbia’s team averaged about 4,800 fans while Tebow played.

At last check, tickets are still available for Tuesday’s game versus the Palm Beach Cardinals.

