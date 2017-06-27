Fans buying tickets to see Tim Tebow play - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fans buying tickets to see Tim Tebow play

Lauren Poole can't wait to catch a glimpse of Tim Tebow. She brought her family with her to pick up her tickets at the First Data Stadium.

"I saw it on twitter being announced so I immediately hoped on the internet and bought tickets for Tuesday and we are just really excited," said Lauren.

Lauren is excited that Tebow will no longer play with the low-a Columbia Fireflies, but will now play in Florida with the St. Lucie Mets.

"Been a fan a long, long time just love everything that he stands for. And hoping that he can just keep moving levels and make it to the majors one day," she said.

Tebow fans are ready to welcome him back home.

Fan Kevin Chesnut said, "Since he was a quarter back for the Gators and I haven't stopped following since."

As Lauren Poole walked away with her tickets, she held them up and said, "These are gold."

With Tebow in the line up -- his Columbia, South Carolina team averaged more than 55 hundred fans per game. Without Tebow in St. Lucie, the Mets only average 1,700 people. Look for that to change.

Tebow is slated to play Tuesday night at 6:30 against the Palm Beach Cardinals.

