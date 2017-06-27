PBC sprayed for mosquitoes Sunday night

North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.

You may feel some relief from mosquitoes in Palm Beach County after crews sprayed insecticide from planes Sunday night.

In an email to county commissioners, the county’s Environmental Resources Department Director Rob Robbins wrote, “We were able to air-spray 90% of the County last [Sunday] night. We hope to get the remaining little bit of the Glades tonight [Monday night].”

Robbins said a break in the weather allowed his team to use a plane to spray insecticide to combat the mosquito problem.

He explained it takes about 300 gallons of insecticide to cover the entire county, but the plane can only carry 30 gallons at a time.

“It is quite an operation to land and replace a drum nine times and refuel multiple times on a full county run,” Robbins wrote.

The rain Palm Beach County accumulated to start the month turned parts of the county into the perfect mosquito breeding ground.

Mosquito Control leaders stressed there are things you can do to cut down on the population. Drain standing water from things in your yard like tires, bird baths and bromeliads.



Experts said insect repellant that contains DEET is most effective.