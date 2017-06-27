Greenacres councilwoman Lisa Rivera arrested

A Greenacres city councilwoman faces larceny and fraud charges in connection with her job as the treasurer of Boca Raton High School.
Councilwoman Lisa Marie Rivera was booked at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 3:12 p.m. Monday.
Greenacres City Manager Andrea McCue confirms that city officials were notified Monday of Rivera's arrest.
A police reports says Rivera removed cash from the teacher/sponsor deposits that were placed in a drop safe. She would then replace the stolen cash with unrecorded checks before submitting the deposits to the bank.
The report shows that Rivera has been under investigation since 2015 and stole thousands of dollars from the school.
According to the city's website, Rivera has been a resident of Greenacres for seven years since marrying Palm Beach County deputy Vidal Rivera.
The city says Rivera is the first Latina elected to the City Council.