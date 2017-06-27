Missing child alert issued for Donovan Carruthers of Davenport, - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing child alert issued for Donovan Carruthers of Davenport, Florida

picture by FDLE picture by FDLE

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for Donovan Carruthers.

The 7-year-old is from Davenport, Florida.

FDLE says he might be traveling with Joseff Rhodes.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.