Missing child alert issued for Donovan Carruthers of Davenport, Florida

A possible emergency situation is underway at Redstone Arsenal.More >>
A possible emergency situation is underway at Redstone Arsenal.More >>
Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.More >>
Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.More >>
A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.More >>
A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.More >>
Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.More >>
Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.More >>
The new opt-in 'Snap Map' feature shares your location with your Snapchat friends, but does it cross a line?More >>
The new opt-in 'Snap Map' feature shares your location with your Snapchat friends, but does it cross a line?More >>