Store employees chase baby formula theft suspect

Several Publix employees followed Stephen Riselvato outside their store in Delray Beach after they suspected him of stealing baby formula, according to a police report.

Riselvato had been wanted by the Port St. Lucie Police Department for stealing thousands of dollars worth of baby formula from Publix stores.

A Delray Beach police officer followed Riselvato down S. Federal Hwy when he got in his vehicle, the report states.

Riselvato crashed with another vehicle when he turned from Linton Blvd onto S. Dixie Highway.

Large cans of baby formula fell out of the car as the officer said he attempted to arrest Riselvato.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue was called because Riselvato was unresponsive and appeared to be impaired, according to the report.

The Publix store manager said he saw Riselvato load baby formula cans, three air filters, and paper towels worth more than $700 into a shopping cart.

Riselvato did not pay for the items but left the full cart next to the door and later admitted to police to taking “speedball,” a mixture of cocaine and heroin, according to the report.

A passenger in Riselvato’s car at the time of several of the suspected baby formula thefts told police that they are both intravenous drug addicts.

Riselvato is currently being held at the Palm Beach County Jail and is charged with driving under the influence and multiple counts of grand theft and burglary.

He has outstanding extraditable warrants in Martin and St. Lucie Counties.

