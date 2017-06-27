Stuart teens accused of stealing car, gun

Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.

RECALL ALERT: Choking hazard found in infant car seat, more than 207,000 recalled

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

La. Humane Society issues first Animal Abuse Alert for dog found 'cooked' in fire pit

A possible emergency situation is underway at Redstone Arsenal.

Two teenage cousins were arrested by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, accused of stealing a car and breaking into several other cars.

The 16-year-old and 13-year-old, both of Stuart, stole a 9mm handgun and three magazines from a car on June 25, according to a report by MCSO.

The pair drove a stolen vehicle near Hibiscus Park and walked the neighborhood looking for cars and homes to break into, MCSO said.

Someone reported the teens to the sheriff's office as suspicious.

One of the teens threw the gun when deputies started chasing them. The teens were caught and arrested, and the gun was found by deputies.

There are at least six victims, according to MCSO.

One of the victims told deputies she recognized the younger teen. “Everyone in the neighborhood knows that he breaks into people’s homes and cars,” the alleged victim said in a police report.

The 16-year-old is being charged with two counts of burglary, grand theft auto, and armed burglary.

The 13-year-old is being charged with three counts of unarmed burglary, grand theft auto, armed burglar, and grand theft of a firearm.

All of the counts are felonies.

The cousins were taken to the Martin County juvenile detention center.

WPTV is not naming the teens because they are juveniles.