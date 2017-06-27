Sheriff: Teens stole $200K, Porsche & guns - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sheriff: Teens stole $200K, Porsche & guns

Six teens, some barely old enough to drive,  were arrested for grand theft auto, burglary, stealing $200,000 cash and two guns out of a Fort Pierce home.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says Jeremiah Laplace, 15, Joshua Sargeant, 14, Michael Bush, 14, Walter Walker, 16, Rural Scott, 15, and Shomari Smith, 14 drove up from Pompano Beach in a stolen car from Delray Beach and burglarized a home on Marina Drive in Fort Pierce.

The teens told detectives they entered through the back door and stole a safe from the home, a Porsche, and two guns.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says there was nearly $200 thousand cash inside the safe. 

“It’s clear through the interviews with these thugs that they intentionally targeted our community, searched out a house in an affluent neighborhood and stole their life savings,” St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken J. Mascara said in a statement.

The teens are being charged as adults.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.