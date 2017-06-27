Sheriff: Teens stole $200K, Porsche & guns

Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.

RECALL ALERT: Choking hazard found in infant car seat, more than 207,000 recalled

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

La. Humane Society issues first Animal Abuse Alert for dog found 'cooked' in fire pit

A possible emergency situation is underway at Redstone Arsenal.

Six teens, some barely old enough to drive, were arrested for grand theft auto, burglary, stealing $200,000 cash and two guns out of a Fort Pierce home.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says Jeremiah Laplace, 15, Joshua Sargeant, 14, Michael Bush, 14, Walter Walker, 16, Rural Scott, 15, and Shomari Smith, 14 drove up from Pompano Beach in a stolen car from Delray Beach and burglarized a home on Marina Drive in Fort Pierce.

The teens told detectives they entered through the back door and stole a safe from the home, a Porsche, and two guns.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says there was nearly $200 thousand cash inside the safe.

“It’s clear through the interviews with these thugs that they intentionally targeted our community, searched out a house in an affluent neighborhood and stole their life savings,” St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken J. Mascara said in a statement.

The teens are being charged as adults.