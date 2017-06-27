Diver dies at North Palm Beach marina

Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.

Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.

RECALL ALERT: Choking hazard found in infant car seat, more than 207,000 recalled

RECALL ALERT: Choking hazard found in infant car seat, more than 207,000 recalled

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.

Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

La. Humane Society issues first Animal Abuse Alert for dog found 'cooked' in fire pit

La. Humane Society issues first Animal Abuse Alert for dog found 'cooked' in fire pit

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

Story Video: Click here

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the death of a diver in North Palm Beach.

A male diver was working on a privately-owned docked vessel at Old Port Cove Marina.

FWC would not say how the diver died.

"We will interview the people who were involved, any witnesses to the incident and then they will make their final determination. At this point, we are deeming it a boating accident and we will wait until the investigation is complete to be final," said FWC spokesperson Carol Lyn Parrish.

The diver's name has also not yet been released.

This story will be updated when more information is available.