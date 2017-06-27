Diver dies at North Palm Beach marina - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Diver dies at North Palm Beach marina

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the death of a diver in North Palm Beach.

A male diver was working on a privately-owned docked vessel at Old Port Cove Marina. 

FWC would not say how the diver died.

"We will interview the people who were involved, any witnesses to the incident and then they will make their final determination. At this point, we are deeming it a boating accident and we will wait until the investigation is complete to be final," said FWC spokesperson Carol Lyn Parrish.

The diver's name has also not yet been released.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

 

 

