Fla. man sentenced in bitcoin scheme - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fla. man sentenced in bitcoin scheme

NEW YORK (AP) -- A Florida man has been sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison by a New York judge who says he used a "pyramid of lies" to boost a business that helped criminals process illegal bitcoin transactions.

Tampa resident Anthony Murgio pleaded guilty earlier this year and was sentenced Tuesday.

Manhattan federal Judge Alison Nathan says the victims included a credit union that served a low-income community in Lakewood, New Jersey.

Murgio cried while apologizing for involving friends and family, including his father. His father is a former Palm Beach County school board member who also pleaded guilty in the scheme.

Prosecutors say Murgio processed more than $10 million in illegal bitcoin transactions from April 2013 through July 2015.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.