Tebowmania is back

Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

Number 15, is number 1 in the hearts of many.

“I like his attitude, his character you know," said Rafael Rodriguez outside the First Data Field ticket booth.

Since it was announced Sunday that Tim Tebow was being called up to the St. Lucie Mets, a steady stream of fans has been picking up tickets for Tuesday's game.

“I like baseball and this is an event," said Tom Tiedemann.



This is not Tebow's first appearance in Port St. Lucie. He brought out big crowds during spring training. I asked him what it means to be back in St. Lucie County.

“I think it feels good. I'm thankful for the opportunity. Good to be in Florida. Close to home and playing with a lot of guys I played in spring with," said Tebow.

Tebow is getting the call up despite hitting just .222 in low-A ball. The former Heisman Trophy winner knows he has a long way to go. “Remember not the result of each day, it’s the improvement and continuing to focus on that.”

St. Lucie Mets GM Traer Van Allen has been with the ball club 17 years and says they were tipped off a few days ago that Tebow would be coming.

“This is a really unique experience. I don’t know how to quantify it or compare it to anything," said Van Allen.

Van Allen says Tebow brings out more than just the sports fan.

“He brings a whole following of people that are really passionate and dedicated to his career.”

The St. Lucie Mets have been averaging about 1,700 fans a game. Tebow's influence could double attendance.

