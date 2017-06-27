Experts warn Snapchat users about 'Snap Maps'

Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.

RECALL ALERT: Choking hazard found in infant car seat, more than 207,000 recalled

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

La. Humane Society issues first Animal Abuse Alert for dog found 'cooked' in fire pit

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

The popular app Snapchat app is navigating tricky - and some say dangerous - territory.

The new 'Snap Maps' shows your followers your location down to the street.

“People can see where you are,” WPTV internet security expert Alan Crowetz explains. “It's a stalker's delight. A pedophile would be all over something like this.”

“It's kinda rattling the security world because it's tipping off people to where you are. A lot of people don't know this update was rolled out or what it does.

Crowetz says as tech advances, we're left with a dilemma

“You have to decide - do you want the convenience or do you want the security? Rarely can you get both completely,” he says.

As we continue to fight for that balance, he says education is important.

“Have that talk with your children,” Crowetz says. “A lot of parents don't know what there is out there, and what they should be concerned about. Education is number one.”

Parents we spoke to were caught on both sides of the Snap Maps argument

“The minute a kid goes around the corner, and someone knows you're there and knows your kid is there…that is an opportunity,” says parent Alexai Perrez.

Mother Kelly Levy wasn't as concerned.

“It doesn't really bother me because there's dangers everywhere,” she says.

She says ultimately it comes down to parent discretion.

“Some teens might be able to use that responsibly, and some may not be able to,” Levy says.

The company says the ‘Snap Maps’ setting is off by default.

Although many users online have claimed otherwise.

To turn it off, click on the settings tab in the corner of the screen and select ‘Ghost Mode’.

If you would like to sign up for a free internet safety checklist from Alan Crowetz click here.