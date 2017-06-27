Mountain dogs found in deplorable conditions - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mountain dogs found in deplorable conditions

BOCA RATON, Fla.- Tri-County Animal Rescue in Boca Raton deals with tough cases of animal abuse. This case, they're calling one of the worst they've seen in the state because of the number of Great Pyrenees found living in deplorable conditions. Volunteers drove all the way to the Panhandle to rescue some of them.

Volunteers brought six of the 87 dogs to Boca to find them forever and foster homes.

Right now, they're so fearful of people, they cower from human touch.

Three-year-old Anastasia is learning to trust.

So are the five other dogs found in a home in north Florida.

Pictures show the walls they tore. They ate drywall and rocks to survive. Part of a hoarding case exposed by an animal refuge group.

Tri-County Animal Rescue vet services manager Melissa Lipman and volunteer Allen Trowbridge helped rescue the dogs.

“I was heartbroken, sad,” said Lipman. “You look at these dogs and their eyes have no soul there's nothing to them. They're shells. They had no contact with people, so they're not socialized at all.”

Socializing the dogs will likely take weeks, so it's going to be a while before they're ready to be fostered

Tri-County Animal rescue is asking for donations, including bedding and linens for the dogs.

To help call 561-482-8110
 

