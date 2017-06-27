Tim Tebow to debut in Port St. Lucie Wednesday

Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

It is Tebow-time again on the Treasure Coast. The Mets promoted the former Florida Gator to their Port St. Lucie minor league team.

His first game with his new club was set for Tuesday night at 6:30 at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, but was postponed due to storms and unplayable field conditions.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. Both games are set for seven innings. There will be a 30-minute break in between games. Gates open at 3 p.m.

Tebow spent time on the Treasure Coast during spring training with the big league Mets. But he started the season with the Mets’ low-A minor league team in Columbia, South Carolina.

In his first 63 games for the Fireflies, he had a .222 batting average. He hit three home runs, including one on his first at-bat in April.

Some people are calling the Mets’ decision to promote the Heisman Trophy winner, turned baseball player a publicity stunt.

Tebow has a big following, especially in Florida where he won the college football championship twice with the Gators.

The St. Lucie Mets have averaged about 1,700 fans at the 7,000+ seat First Data Field. Columbia’s team averaged about 4,800 fans while Tebow played.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange those for tickets to both of Wednesday's games.

For more information or tickets, stop by the First Data Field box office (opens at 10 a.m. on weekdays), call 772-871-2115 or visit www.stluciemets.com.