Taking Uber in Stuart might soon be cheaper - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Taking Uber in Stuart might soon be cheaper

Taking an Uber ride in Stuart might soon be cheaper, as long as you don't leave the city. 

In July, the City Commission may consider a one-year pilot program to pay 20 to 25 percent of the cost of Uber rides that begin and end in Stuart. 

The idea of cheaper fares is to get more people to take Uber and avoid parking in downtown. 

The city says the program has worked well in other Florida cities. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.