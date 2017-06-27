Have you seen Christopher Fisher? - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Have you seen Christopher Fisher?

Deputies are searching for a missing boy last seen just before 10 p.m. leaving the 2900 block of Hope Valley Street in West Palm Beach. 

Officials say Christopher could be in trouble. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement. 

No more information is available at this time. 

