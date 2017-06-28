St. Lucie Mets to play double header Wednesday

Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.

RECALL ALERT: Choking hazard found in infant car seat, more than 207,000 recalled

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

La. Humane Society issues first Animal Abuse Alert for dog found 'cooked' in fire pit

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

The St. Lucie Mets will play a double header Wednesday after torrential downpours forced the teams to postpone Tuesday night's game.

It was supposed to be Tim Tebow's first game since his promotion on Sunday, but it was canceled because of unplayable field conditions.

Water flooded areas near the dugout and the locker room at First Data Field. A woman was also injured during a fall at the stadium.

The double header against the Palm Beach Cardinals will start at 4 p.m. Both games are set for seven innings and will be broken up by a 30-minute break.

Gates open at 3 p.m. and the stadium will honor tickets to Tuesday’s rain out.

For more information or tickets, stop by the First Data Field box office (opens at 10 a.m. on weekdays), call 772-871-2115 or visit www.stluciemets.com.