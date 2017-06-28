St. Lucie Mets to play double header Wednesday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

St. Lucie Mets to play double header Wednesday

The St. Lucie Mets will play a double header Wednesday after torrential downpours forced the teams to postpone Tuesday night's game.

It was supposed to be Tim Tebow's first game since his promotion on Sunday, but it was canceled because of unplayable field conditions.

 

Water flooded areas near the dugout and the locker room at First Data Field. A woman was also injured during a fall at the stadium.

The double header against the Palm Beach Cardinals will start at 4 p.m. Both games are set for seven innings and will be broken up by a 30-minute break.

Gates open at 3 p.m. and the stadium will honor tickets to Tuesday’s rain out.

For more information or tickets, stop by the First Data Field box office (opens at 10 a.m. on weekdays), call 772-871-2115 or visit www.stluciemets.com.

