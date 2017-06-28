'Cash me ousside' teen to be in Delray court - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

'Cash me ousside' teen to be in Delray court

The Boynton Beach teenager who gained an instant following with her the “Cash me ousside” catchphrase is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

Danielle Bregoli Peskowitz faces several criminal charges that pre-date her appearance on the Dr. Phil Show.

 

The now 14-year-old has a plea conference at 8:30 a.m. at the South County Courthouse in Delray Beach.

She faces charges of filing a false report, fraud and grand theft. She may face a charge of battery from a more recent incident as well.

Her September 2016 appearance on the national talk show propelled Bregoli Peskowitz to instant fame when she told the audience to “Cash me ousside, how bout dah?”

NewsChannel 5 has learned the judge may address custody issues between the teenager’s parents. She lives with her mother mostly in the Los Angeles area, but her father has argued that this not the best environment for the teen.

