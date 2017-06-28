Lightning may have sparked Fort Pierce fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lightning may have sparked Fort Pierce fire

Story Video: Click here

Lightning may have ignited a fire Tuesday evening at Jackson Drugs in Fort Pierce.

Crews with the St. Lucie County Fire District reported smoke and flames coming from the building when they arrived at the scene.

The power was shut off and the building was ventilated.

 
Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.