Man charged in fatal Palm Beach Co. bar fight - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man charged in fatal Palm Beach Co. bar fight

A Palm Beach County man nicknamed "Hollywood" faces a manslaughter charge after a bar fight in suburban Lake Worth resulted in the death of a man earlier this year.

According to a PBSO report, deputies were called to the One For The Road Bar located at 3613 South Military Trail on Feb. 16 because of an injured man.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, Juan Sebastian Paz, outside the bar lying unresponsive in the parking lot with blood near his nose and mouth.

Palm Beach County Fire took Paz to JFK Medical Center in critical condition for cerebral bleeding.

On Feb. 17, Paz was declared medically deceased because of lack of cerebral activity. An autopsy found that the victim suffered a skull fracture at the lower back of his skull.

A friend of Paz later told investigators that Paz got into a brawl that resulted in Paz getting punched by an unknown person.

A female witness said she recognized one of the men involved in the fight who went by the name "Hollywood."

The witness told investigators she saw "Hollywood," later identified as William DiFonzo, 26, of suburban Lake Worth, punch Paz, causing the victim to fall backward.

DiFonzo fled the scene, but security video from a nearby Marathon gas station help PBSO track him down.

PBSO said DiFonzo also had an outstanding warrant for violating probation. 

DiFonzo was book at the Palm Beach County Jail on June 27.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.