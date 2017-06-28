Man charged in fatal Palm Beach Co. bar fight

Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.

Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.

RECALL ALERT: Choking hazard found in infant car seat, more than 207,000 recalled

RECALL ALERT: Choking hazard found in infant car seat, more than 207,000 recalled

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.

Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

La. Humane Society issues first Animal Abuse Alert for dog found 'cooked' in fire pit

La. Humane Society issues first Animal Abuse Alert for dog found 'cooked' in fire pit

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

A Palm Beach County man nicknamed "Hollywood" faces a manslaughter charge after a bar fight in suburban Lake Worth resulted in the death of a man earlier this year.

According to a PBSO report, deputies were called to the One For The Road Bar located at 3613 South Military Trail on Feb. 16 because of an injured man.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, Juan Sebastian Paz, outside the bar lying unresponsive in the parking lot with blood near his nose and mouth.

Palm Beach County Fire took Paz to JFK Medical Center in critical condition for cerebral bleeding.

On Feb. 17, Paz was declared medically deceased because of lack of cerebral activity. An autopsy found that the victim suffered a skull fracture at the lower back of his skull.

A friend of Paz later told investigators that Paz got into a brawl that resulted in Paz getting punched by an unknown person.

A female witness said she recognized one of the men involved in the fight who went by the name "Hollywood."

The witness told investigators she saw "Hollywood," later identified as William DiFonzo, 26, of suburban Lake Worth, punch Paz, causing the victim to fall backward.

DiFonzo fled the scene, but security video from a nearby Marathon gas station help PBSO track him down.

PBSO said DiFonzo also had an outstanding warrant for violating probation.

DiFonzo was book at the Palm Beach County Jail on June 27.