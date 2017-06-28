Missing 14-year-old found safe - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing 14-year-old found safe

UPDATE:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Christopher Fisher was found safe by Riviera Beach police.

EARLIER STORY

Palm Beach County deputies are searching for a missing teen last seen just before 10 p.m. Tuesday leaving a home in the 2900 block of Hope Valley St. in suburban West Palm Beach.

The child, Christopher Fisher, is on the autism spectrum.

PBSO said Fisher walked away from his home after getting into an argument with a family member. 

If anyone should come into contact with Christopher, please call PBSO at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

 

