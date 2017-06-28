Pickup kills man sitting on porch - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pickup kills man sitting on porch

A pickup truck struck and killed a man sitting on his front porch in Okeechobee County Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The pickup was traveling west in the 3000 block of SE 28th Street. When it turned into a driveway the motorist hit the gas instead of the brake and hit the person on the porch, FHP said.

The victim, 56-year-old Jeffrey Roy Bedwell of Okeechobee, died at the scene, investigators said.

The driver was not injured.

Troopers say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

