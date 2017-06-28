Man charged in Greenacres double homicide

Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.

Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.

RECALL ALERT: Choking hazard found in infant car seat, more than 207,000 recalled

RECALL ALERT: Choking hazard found in infant car seat, more than 207,000 recalled

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.

Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

La. Humane Society issues first Animal Abuse Alert for dog found 'cooked' in fire pit

La. Humane Society issues first Animal Abuse Alert for dog found 'cooked' in fire pit

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

GREENACRES, Fla. -- A man has been arrested in connection with a double homicide in Greenacres earlier this year.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) says 20-year-old Rahsaan Eddy Jerome was involved in the fatal shooting of two men during a robbery on April 27, 2017.

PBSO says Jerome and Scott Cinevert, who was arrested in connection with this crime weeks ago, conspired to meet the victims, Matthew Makarits and Marcus Stukes, under the guise of purchasing marijuana from them.

Once they met the men at the park, PBSO says the suspects, armed with multiple firearms including two 7.62X39 semi-automatic "Draco" rifles and one Colt Commander .45 semi-automatic handgun, fired multiple shots, striking and killing Makarits and Stukes.

According to an arrest report, the suspects did not take any money or drugs after shooting the men.

Analysis of Jerome's cell phone revealed plans between him and Cinevert to commit the robbery approximately 14 hours before the homicide.

At the time of the incident and in the minutes leading up to the shooting, Jerome's cell phone registered off a cell phone tower in Greenacres that encompasses the homicide scene.

Rahsaan Jerome is charged with First Degree Murder with a Firearm and Robbery with a Firearm.

Scott Cinevert is also facing first degree murder charges.