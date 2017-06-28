Man charged in Greenacres double homicide - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man charged in Greenacres double homicide

GREENACRES, Fla. -- A man has been arrested in connection with a double homicide in Greenacres earlier this year.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) says 20-year-old Rahsaan Eddy Jerome was involved in the fatal shooting of two men during a robbery on April 27, 2017.

PBSO says Jerome and Scott Cinevert, who was arrested in connection with this crime weeks ago, conspired to meet the victims, Matthew Makarits and Marcus Stukes, under the guise of purchasing marijuana from them.

Once they met the men at the park, PBSO says the suspects, armed with multiple firearms including two 7.62X39 semi-automatic "Draco" rifles and one Colt Commander .45 semi-automatic handgun, fired multiple shots, striking and killing Makarits and Stukes.

According to an arrest report, the suspects did not take any money or drugs after shooting the men.

Analysis of Jerome's cell phone revealed plans between him and Cinevert to commit the robbery approximately 14 hours before the homicide.

At the time of the incident and in the minutes leading up to the shooting, Jerome's cell phone registered off a cell phone tower in Greenacres that encompasses the homicide scene.

Rahsaan Jerome is charged with First Degree Murder with a Firearm and Robbery with a Firearm.

Scott Cinevert is also facing first degree murder charges.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.