'Cash Me Ousside' teen pleads guilty to charges

Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.

RECALL ALERT: Choking hazard found in infant car seat, more than 207,000 recalled

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

La. Humane Society issues first Animal Abuse Alert for dog found 'cooked' in fire pit

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

The Boynton Beach teenager who gained an instant following with her the “Cash Me Ousside” catchphrase pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to multiple charges.

Danielle Bregoli Peskowitz pleaded guilty to grand theft charges, one charge of filing a false report and one count of marijuana possession.

The state dropped several other charges against the teen during a hearing at the South County Courthouse in Delray Beach.

#Breaking- Breaking- Danielle Bregoli Peskowitz pleads guilty to 2 grand theft, 1 filing false report & 1 poss of marijuana charges. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/Hm2VqKpHJY — Charlie Keegan (@CKeeganWPTV) June 28, 2017

The criminal charges pre-date her appearance on the Dr. Phil Show.

Her September 2016 appearance on the national talk show propelled Bregoli Peskowitz to instant fame when she told the audience to “Cash me ousside, how bout dah?”

A judge will sentence Danielle at a hearing next month while her father, Ira Peskowitz, continues to fight for her custody.

Danielle lives with her mother mostly in the Los Angeles area, but her father has argued that this not the best environment for the teen.

A spokesperson for Peskowitz said he does not want Bregoli living in California with her mother signing deals with publicists, agents and reality television shows.

Teen Involved In Other Incidents

Danielle may also face a charge of battery after a February incident outside a Lake Worth bar.

Video apparently showed here exchanging words with two women outside the Kavasutra Kava Bar.

Danielle was also caught on video fighting with an airplane passenger in February.

Her mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli, was also part of the altercation, as seen on the video. The pair, along with the passenger, had to be removed from that flight.