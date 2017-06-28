'Cash Me Ousside' teen pleads guilty to charges - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

'Cash Me Ousside' teen pleads guilty to charges

The Boynton Beach teenager who gained an instant following with her the “Cash Me Ousside” catchphrase pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to multiple charges.

Danielle Bregoli Peskowitz pleaded guilty to grand theft charges, one charge of filing a false report and one count of marijuana possession.

The state dropped several other charges against the teen during a hearing at the South County Courthouse in Delray Beach.

The criminal charges pre-date her appearance on the Dr. Phil Show.

Her September 2016 appearance on the national talk show propelled Bregoli Peskowitz to instant fame when she told the audience to “Cash me ousside, how bout dah?”

A judge will sentence Danielle at a hearing next month while her father, Ira Peskowitz, continues to fight for her custody. 

Danielle lives with her mother mostly in the Los Angeles area, but her father has argued that this not the best environment for the teen.

A spokesperson for Peskowitz said he does not want Bregoli living in California with her mother signing deals with publicists, agents and reality television shows.

Teen Involved In Other Incidents

Danielle may also face a charge of battery after a February incident outside a Lake Worth bar.

Video apparently showed here exchanging words with two women outside the Kavasutra Kava Bar.

Danielle was also caught on video fighting with an airplane passenger in February.

Her mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli, was also part of the altercation, as seen on the video. The pair, along with the passenger, had to be removed from that flight.

