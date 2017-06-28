Pet of the Week Buster

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Buster. He's a 8-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Buster:

I'm your big boy Buster. Sure I'm big in every way, but the best is that I have a Big Heart! I'm always so gentle and sweet. All you need to do is come play with me and you will understand I'm a very special guy. I'm the kind of doggie people just glow about. You can count on me to always be by your side, but there's also some play left in this guy! I give new meaning to TLC-Tender, Loving, Canine. My adorable face and warm eyes just reflect my wonderful nature. I'm very well behaved and sometimes this boy just likes to sit and lay down and take it all in. Are you ready for some big love from Buster?

I'm part of the Senior to Senior program. If you are 55 years or older and adopt me, my adoption fee is waived! All you'll pay for is my rabies tag. Did you know that pets can improve your health? In fact, for nearly 25 years, research has shown that living with pets provides certain health benefits. Pets can help lower blood pressure, lessen anxiety, and boost your immunity. They can even help you get dates!

Learn more about Buster here.

Learn more about the name your own price adoption weekend here.

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-admission humane society and provides services to over 30,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Our Vision is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and does not receive funding from city, county, state, or the federal government, or local organizations with similar names. We rely solely on the generosity of individuals, foundations and corporations to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

The Mission of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of the Palm Beaches, Incorporated is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals.