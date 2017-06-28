Raccoon that attacked dog is positive for rabies - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Raccoon that attacked dog is positive for rabies

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health says a raccoon that attacked a dog in Palm City has tested positive for rabies.

It is the second case of rabies in the county this year.

The attack happened on Monday in an area east of SW Murphy Road.

The dog was vaccinated, but will remain under investigation as a precaution.

Residents are reminded to keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.

 

