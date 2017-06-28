South Florida worst for car affordability

Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.

RECALL ALERT: Choking hazard found in infant car seat, more than 207,000 recalled

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

La. Humane Society issues first Animal Abuse Alert for dog found 'cooked' in fire pit

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

Buying a new car doesn't mean you can afford it.

According to a study released Wednesday by bankrate.com, a median-income household can only afford the average-priced new car in just one of the 25 largest U.S. cities... Washington, D.C.

Bankrate considered three key factors when purchasing a car. They are commonly referred to as the 20/4/10 rule.

The rule is a 20 percent down payment, financing lasting no longer than four years, and principal interest and insurance not exceeding 10 percent of a household's gross income.