Mattis says Syria taking US threat seriously

Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

BRUSSELS (AP) -- Syria's government has taken seriously the U.S. warning against launching another chemical weapons attack, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters traveling with him to Brussels, Mattis noted there has been no such attack since the White House issued a surprise statement Monday night that threatened President Bashar Assad's government with "a heavy price" if it used chemical weapons.

The U.S. says it saw active preparations at Syria's Shayrat airfield for using such weapons.

Mattis wouldn't say what specifically triggered U.S. concerns that an attack might be imminent. He said President Donald Trump has showed "how seriously we took them."

Trump's approach has been designed to "dissuade" Syria from using chemical weapons, Mattis added.

Syria and its allies, Russia and Iran, have rejected the U.S. allegation and say Assad's forces never previously used chemical weapons. The U.S. so far hasn't provided details to bolster this week's claim of a chemical attack being planned.

The U.N. has ascribed responsibility to Assad's government for three previous attacks during Syria's six-year civil war. In April, Trump ordered almost 60 cruise missiles to be fired at the Shayrat base after accusing Syria of killing dozens of civilians in a sarin gas attack.

Asked if any chemical weapons activity beyond Shayrat has been seen, Mattis told reporters traveling with him to Brussels: "I think that Assad's chemical program goes far beyond one airfield."