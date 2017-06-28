West Palm mayor in Washington - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

West Palm mayor in Washington

West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio is in the nation's capital to push for federal money to help with several projects.

The mayor has meetings with local lawmakers Rep. Lois Frankel and Rep. Alcee Hastings. She also has meetings with Senator Bill Nelson and Senator Marco Rubio's office.

One issue the mayor wants to discuss is the costs associated with President Trump's visits to Mar-a-Lago.

Muoio says the city spent between $50,000 and $60,000 on extra police during the president's visits since taking office. The city also spent more than $100,000 on improving its IT system.

Now the mayor wants to make sure the city is safe with all the extra attention President Trump may bring.

"What we need additionally are resources to respond quickly to (a) mass casualty safety incident to protect our water plant with those kind of things," Muoio said.

The mayor is pushing for around $7 million in federal grant money the city has applied for.

The money would go to several infrastructure projects in the city. It would also fund hiring for new police officers and firefighters. 

