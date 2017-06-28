Hearing for cops accused of beating man

Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

"There will be a trial," were the adamant words from the lawyer representing Boynton Beach Police Officer Michael Brown after a court hearing Wednesday.

Brown appeared in federal court along with Sergeant Philip Antico, and former Boynton Beach Officer Justin Harris. Former officer Ronald Ryan was not present.

The men attended a hearing related to federal charges stemming from their roles in the 2014 arrest of Byron Harris.

Harris led police on a chase on August 20, 2014. According to an arrest report at the time, Harris refused to stop, and at some point, allegedly hit and injured a police officer.

A video shows officers striking, kicking and using a stun gun on Harris.

The city of Boynton Beach settled an excessive force lawsuit with Harris in November, agreeing to pay him $600,000.

Harris pleaded guilty in March to aggravated assault and fleeing or attempting to elude and was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Harris had two passengers in the car. Jeffrey Braswell was one of them.

A federal indictment accuses Officers Brown, Harris and Ryan, of kicking, striking and tasing Braswell. They are charged with deprivation of civil rights. They also face charges of falsification of records, for making false statements in their report.

The FBI says Sergeant Antico allowed the officers to make changes to their reports after reviewing video that captured the arrest. The changes to the report were allegedly allowed so officers could make their actions appear justifiable.

Antico is also charged with lying to the FBI about allowing those changes. Contact 5 asked Antico about the records and if he had anything to say to the people he served. He declined to comment.

A tentative trial date has been set for mid-September. Prosecutors say there are over 5,000 pages of evidence and 40 hours of interviews with the FBI, including interviews with other Boynton Beach officers who were not involved.