Sister of WWII soldier to get his Purple Heart

Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.

RECALL ALERT: Choking hazard found in infant car seat, more than 207,000 recalled

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

La. Humane Society issues first Animal Abuse Alert for dog found 'cooked' in fire pit

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

WESTFIELD, N.J. (AP) -- A New Jersey woman whose brother was killed in action during World War II is about to receive his long-lost Purple Heart.

Purple Hearts Reunited will present the medal to 95-year-old Mildred Stotzer during a ceremony Wednesday in Westfield.

Stotzer's brother, Master Sgt. Frederick Boelzle, enlisted in the Army in September 1939. He was assigned to Service Company, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division.

Boelzle was killed in action in Belgium in December 1944 and was buried in a military cemetery in Belgium. The military awards and decorations he received included the Bronze Star Medal and the Purple Heart.

An anonymous donor sent the Purple Heart and Boelzle's burial flag to Purple Hearts Reunited. The nonprofit foundation has returned medals and artifacts to more than 350 families and museums.