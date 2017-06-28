Diver ID'd after deadly boating incident

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has identified a West Palm Beach man who died Tuesday in a North Palm Beach boating incident.
FWC said a diver, Luis Alberto Gorgonio-Ixba, 34, was working on a privately-owned vessel that was docked at Old Port Cove Marina at about 11:25 a.m.
The vessel, a 2007 164-foot Westport, was undergoing hull cleaning by divers.
Gorgonio-Ixba was under the boat and killed after an incident with the vessel’s bow thrusters.
FWC said the death is still under investigation.
"We will interview the people who were involved, any witnesses to the incident and then they will make their final determination. At this point, we are deeming it a boating accident and we will wait until the investigation is complete to be final," said FWC spokesperson Carol Lyn Parrish said Tuesday.