Diver ID'd after deadly boating incident

Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.

RECALL ALERT: Choking hazard found in infant car seat, more than 207,000 recalled

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

La. Humane Society issues first Animal Abuse Alert for dog found 'cooked' in fire pit

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has identified a West Palm Beach man who died Tuesday in a North Palm Beach boating incident.

FWC said a diver, Luis Alberto Gorgonio-Ixba, 34, was working on a privately-owned vessel that was docked at Old Port Cove Marina at about 11:25 a.m.

The vessel, a 2007 164-foot Westport, was undergoing hull cleaning by divers.

Gorgonio-Ixba was under the boat and killed after an incident with the vessel’s bow thrusters.

FWC said the death is still under investigation.

"We will interview the people who were involved, any witnesses to the incident and then they will make their final determination. At this point, we are deeming it a boating accident and we will wait until the investigation is complete to be final," said FWC spokesperson Carol Lyn Parrish said Tuesday.