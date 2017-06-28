Ex-deputy charged with battery on detainee

Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.

Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.

RECALL ALERT: Choking hazard found in infant car seat, more than 207,000 recalled

RECALL ALERT: Choking hazard found in infant car seat, more than 207,000 recalled

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.

Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

La. Humane Society issues first Animal Abuse Alert for dog found 'cooked' in fire pit

La. Humane Society issues first Animal Abuse Alert for dog found 'cooked' in fire pit

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

Former St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Evan Cramer faces a new charge while behind bars, the St. Lucie County Clerk announced Wednesday.

Cramer is being charged with battery on another detainee while in jail, according to the clerk.

Fmr. Sheriff's Dep. Evan Cramer had bond set today at $3750 for a new charge, battery on another detainee in jail. Complaint forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/fnsRmOvJXK — St. Lucie Clerk (@StLucieClerk) June 28, 2017

Cramer was arrested on Jan. 24, after being accused of forcing a woman to perform oral sex on him. Cramer was on duty and in uniform at the time. Cramer allegedly told the victim he'd keep her from jail in exchange for sexual favors.



Two months later, Cramer was charged with another sexual battery charge.

Cramer’s bond was set at $3,750 on the new charge.

The former deputy is facing 12 charges. Those charges include multiple charges for felony battery.

He remains behind bars while he awaits trial on the previous charges.

Scripps Only Content 2017