Ex-deputy charged with battery on detainee

Former St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Evan Cramer faces a new charge while behind bars, the St. Lucie County Clerk announced Wednesday.

Cramer is being charged with battery on another detainee while in jail, according to the clerk.

Cramer was arrested on Jan. 24, after being accused of forcing a woman to perform oral sex on him. Cramer was on duty and in uniform at the time. Cramer allegedly told the victim he'd keep her from jail in exchange for sexual favors.

Two months later, Cramer was charged with another sexual battery charge.

Cramer’s bond was set at $3,750 on the new charge.

The former deputy is facing 12 charges. Those charges include multiple charges for felony battery.

He remains behind bars while he awaits trial on the previous charges.

