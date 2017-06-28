68,300 Chests recalled - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

68,300 Chests recalled

More than 68,000 chests sold online are being recalled by South Shore Industries because they pose serious tip-over and entrapment hazards to young children.

The recall involves Summer Breeze-style five-drawer chests of drawers sold in four colors.

Each drawer has two round knobs.

The chests were sold at amazon.com, walmart.com, wayfair.com and other online retailers from February 2005 through last December.

If the chests are not anchored to the wall, a tip-over could injure and/or entrap a child, and result in death or injuries.

No incidents have been reported.

Consumers can contact South Shore for a full refund or a free tip-over restraint kit.

South Shore is also offering a free one-time in-home installation of the kit.

Consumers can contact South Shore at 800-290-0465 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, by email at service@southshore.ca or online at www.SouthShoreFurniture.com and click on "Recall Information" for more information.

