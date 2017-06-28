68,300 Chests recalled

Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant car seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.

RECALL ALERT: Choking hazard found in infant car seat, more than 207,000 recalled

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

La. Humane Society issues first Animal Abuse Alert for dog found 'cooked' in fire pit

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

More than 68,000 chests sold online are being recalled by South Shore Industries because they pose serious tip-over and entrapment hazards to young children.

The recall involves Summer Breeze-style five-drawer chests of drawers sold in four colors.

Each drawer has two round knobs.

The chests were sold at amazon.com, walmart.com, wayfair.com and other online retailers from February 2005 through last December.

If the chests are not anchored to the wall, a tip-over could injure and/or entrap a child, and result in death or injuries.

No incidents have been reported.

Consumers can contact South Shore for a full refund or a free tip-over restraint kit.

South Shore is also offering a free one-time in-home installation of the kit.