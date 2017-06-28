Missing 12-year-old found - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing 12-year-old found

UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old found Yusleydi Guzman was found and is safe, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says.

 

EARLIER:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is expressing concern about a missing 12-year-old.

Yusleydi Guzman hasn't been seen since 11 p.m. Sunday when she was in the area of Lake Worth & Jog roads. 

Because of her age, she's considered missing and endangered.

Yusleydi is 5’02”, 155 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the sheriff's office, and was carrying a black & red backpack with a Converse logo on it.        

If you have any information you are urged to call PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

 

