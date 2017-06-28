Stuart police investigate suspicious death - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Stuart police investigate suspicious death

STUART, Fla. -- Police are investigating a suspicious death in the woods near Lowe's Home Improvement store in the 3600 block of Federal Highway in Stuart.

Police received a call at approximately 9:30 a.m. about an unresponsive male in the woods.

The man, identified as 51-year-old John Lawson, was pronounced dead at the scene and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division were called out to investigate.

Police say Lawson was a homeless man who lived in a small encampment nearby.

The Medical Examiner's office will determine his cause of death. There were no obvious signs of trauma.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.