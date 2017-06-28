Florida school grades released - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Florida school grades released

The Florida Department of Education has released school grades for the 2016-2017 school year.

The grades have improved over last year in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

In Palm Beach County 34% of schools were rated A, compared to 30% in 2016. Just two schools in the district received an F, as compared to four the year prior.

Saint Lucie County saw the number of A-rated schools grow from 7% to 12% and the district is no longer home to F-rated schools.

More than 40% of the Martin County schools received an A and just as many received a B and just three schools were rated C, in 2017.

The Indian River County School District no longer has an F school.

Okeechobee County now is home to an A-rated school. Last year they had none.

In the graphic below you can select one or more schools or school districts and compare grades.

The Florida Department of Education listed the following highlights:

The percentage of schools earning an “A” or “B” increased to 57 percent (1,834 schools), up from 46 percent (1,531 schools) in 2015-16.

Elementary schools saw the largest percentage point increase in “A” schools, with 30 percent (542 schools) of elementary schools earning an “A” in 2016-17, up from 21 percent (386 schools) in 2015-16.

A total of 1,589 schools maintained an “A” grade (660 schools) or increased their grade (929 schools) in 2016-17.

The number of “F” schools decreased by more than half (61 percent), dropping from 111 schools in 2015-16 to 43 schools in 2016-17.

“Today’s announcement is further evidence that Florida’s accountability system is integral to ensuring all students have access to the high-quality education they deserve. It is particularly important in identifying low-performing schools that need additional assistance to help their students reach their full potential. I am proud that more than two-thirds of the schools that were being monitored through the school improvement program improved to a C or better,” Florida Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart said in a release.

To view the grades for Florida Schools, click here. 

