Have you seen Willie Thomas?

The Palm Beach County Sheriffs' Office is searching for a missing 46-year-old man they say is currently homeless.

Willie Thomas was last seen on March 17 and his family is concerned for his safety. 

Willie is considered to be endangered.

Anyone who should come into contact with Willie is urged to call PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency. 

 

