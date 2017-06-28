GOP touts lower premiums, other costs to rise - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

GOP touts lower premiums, other costs to rise

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Republicans are touting lower premiums under their health care legislation, but that reflects insurance that would cover a smaller share of the cost of medical bills.

The fine print is getting lost in the translation.

Consumers might pay less up front every month, but if you break a bone or get hospitalized for a serious illness, odds are you'd be on the hook for a bigger share of the bill.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said in an analysis this week that premiums under the Senate bill would average about 30 percent lower in a few years.

What's overlooked is that the lower premiums envision a switch to "bronze" plans that now come with a $6,000 individual deductible, as opposed to the current standard "silver" plan with a $3,600 deductible.

