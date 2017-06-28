GOP touts lower premiums, other costs to rise

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

Stephanie Stevens Adcock, a tourist from Arkansas, posted video of the shark encounter on Facebook. As of Tuesday morning, it had 2.2 million views.

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Republicans are touting lower premiums under their health care legislation, but that reflects insurance that would cover a smaller share of the cost of medical bills.

The fine print is getting lost in the translation.

Consumers might pay less up front every month, but if you break a bone or get hospitalized for a serious illness, odds are you'd be on the hook for a bigger share of the bill.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said in an analysis this week that premiums under the Senate bill would average about 30 percent lower in a few years.

What's overlooked is that the lower premiums envision a switch to "bronze" plans that now come with a $6,000 individual deductible, as opposed to the current standard "silver" plan with a $3,600 deductible.