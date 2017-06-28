Homeowner pulls shotgun on burglary suspect

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.

Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

La. Humane Society issues first Animal Abuse Alert for dog found 'cooked' in fire pit

La. Humane Society issues first Animal Abuse Alert for dog found 'cooked' in fire pit

Stephanie Stevens Adcock, a tourist from Arkansas, posted video of the shark encounter on Facebook. As of Tuesday morning, it had 2.2 million views.

Stephanie Stevens Adcock, a tourist from Arkansas, posted video of the shark encounter on Facebook. As of Tuesday morning, it had 2.2 million views.

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

Story Video: Click here

A family's run-in with a burglary suspect is the talk of the town in Okeechobee.

The couple told the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office they returned to their home near 138th Street Tuesday evening to find their front door wide open.

The report says the husband went in to check things out, only to find a man inside his home.

He described his next move to emergency dispatchers:

“I went in and grabbed my wife's 12 gauge, put shells in it. I was as quiet as I could be. I told him to stop, or I'm gonna shoot and he kept going and kept going…and then I shot at him twice.

“I’m almost positive that I didn't hit him because that 12 gauge would've dropped him.”

Deputies were called to the neighborhood, and K9s searched the area, but they were unable to find the suspect.

The couple spoke on the phone Wednesday afternoon.

They said the burglar left behind a mess in their home.

The sheriff's office says it's unclear if the homeowner hit his target - so the burglar may still be on the loose.

“We did find the shotgun casings, but there was no indication such as blood that he had possibly been hit, so we don't know,” Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Michele Bell says.

The homeowners describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic male wearing a hoodie.

If you have any information about this case, you're urged to call the sheriff’s department.