Vero Beach officers speak about saving man

Two Vero Beach officers are being hailed for their bravery and heroics after saving a man attempting to jump off a bridge.

In their line of work, it's something new every day.

"Don't know what you're going to encounter," says Ofc. Richard Chimenti.

For Chimenti and Ofc. Kyle Eder this past Friday, the 17th Street Bridge was the responding location.

"Not much time to think," says Eder.

"Happened really quickly," says Chimenti.

Officer Chimenti received a call just before 2 p.m. about a man on top of the bridge.

"He told me if you come any closer, I'm going to jump," says Chimenti.

He tried to talk him out of it.

"Officer Eder came to assist me."

As both officers tried to inch closer, the man leaned over.

"He leaped over and I was able to grab him," says Chimenti.

"I don't know how he did it. I was very surprised," says Eder.

Both officers are being praised for their actions.

"I do appreciate it, but at the same time also I don't feel like a hero. Just trying to help out a man that needed it," says Eder.

The man they saved was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

