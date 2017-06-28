FWC needs your input on the goliath grouper - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

FWC needs your input on the goliath grouper

Story Video: Click here

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has its eyes on the goliath grouper.

In the 1990's, their numbers were declining. In response people were  allowed to only catch and release the grouper, but now their numbers are back up.

The FWC wants the public to weigh in on whether the goliath grouper should be hunted.

Scuba Diver Jeff Thomas said, "Yes, I would be limited to open if they wanted to do like a limited, but really regulate though.I really like to see them."

Scuba Adventures owner Jim Abernathy says the goliath grouper should not be hunted because there will be fewer of them in the ocean, and that could affect tourism.

"Our business during the months from now until the end of September are almost triple because of the goliath grouper, it's a sight to behold," said Abernathy.
  
He also warns the goliath grouper could be high in mercury making them dangerous to those who want them for food.

"Our own health guides to Florida say whenever possible avoid eating anything with mercury."

For more information, click here

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.