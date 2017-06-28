PBSO investigating homicide in Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO investigating homicide in Lake Worth

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the murder of a man in Lake Worth Wednesday. 

Ednaul Rios' body was found in front of 1011 6th Ave South, officials said. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

