One person killed in Boynton Beach crash

An elderly man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Boynton Beach Wednesday afternoon. 

The crash happened around 3 p.m. in the 3900 block of Hypoluxo Road. 

According to officials, the elderly man suffered a medical issue as he was traveling eastbound in his dark blue Toyota Corolla. His vehicle jumped the curb and ended up in the westbound lanes colliding with a brown Toyota SUV. 

The elderly man, whose identity hasn't been released, died on scene. 

The driver of the Toyota SUV was not injured.

 

