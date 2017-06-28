Deputies searching for missing Jupiter man - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputies searching for missing Jupiter man

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing endangered man. 

Tommy Curtis Jones, 77, was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday when he drove away from his residence in the 100 block of Palm Garden Street in Jupiter. He was driving a 2017 black 4-door Hyunday Elantra with FL#HUUT95 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Mr. Jones is described as 5 foot 8 inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes. His clothing description is unknown. 

He has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's. 

If anyone should come into contact with Tommy Curtis Jones they are urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency. 

 

