Gov. Scott suspends Councilwoman Lisa Rivera

Gov. Scott suspends Councilwoman Lisa Rivera

Governor Rick Scott has suspended Greenacres Councilwoman Lisa Rivera after she was arrested Monday. 
Rivera is accused of stealing more than 23 thousand dollars while she was treasurer at Boca Raton High School. 

According to our partners at the Palm Beach Post, Greenacres is accepting applications for a temporary replacement for Rivera's seat.

Her term is set to expire in 2019. 

