Tebow smacks home run in 2nd game for St. Lucie

A TSA spokesman tweeted the lobster was in a cooler and was allowed on the plane.

Publix is concerned that the dried apricots in its Tropical Fruit Medley may be contaminated.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has issued its first "Animal Abuse Alert" due to a horrific case in New Orleans. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers 1-877-903-STOP.

La. Humane Society issues first Animal Abuse Alert for dog found 'cooked' in fire pit

Stephanie Stevens Adcock, a tourist from Arkansas, posted video of the shark encounter on Facebook. As of Tuesday morning, it had 2.2 million views.

Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.

It didn't take long for Tim Tebow to make an impact for the St. Lucie Mets.

In only his second game, the former Florida Gator star hit a second-inning home run Wednesday night against the Palm Beach Cardinals.

Starting in left field and batting seventh, Tebow also scored a run, singled and had two RBIs in game 2 of a doubleheader.

In game 1, Tebow picked up a single as the designated hitter batting eighth.

Palm Beach swept the doubleheader against the Mets, winning game 2 by a score of 5-3 after taking the first game 5-2.