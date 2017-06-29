Tebow smacks home run in 2nd game for St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tebow smacks home run in 2nd game for St. Lucie

It didn't take long for Tim Tebow to make an impact for the St. Lucie Mets.  

In only his second game, the former Florida Gator star hit a second-inning home run Wednesday night against the Palm Beach Cardinals.

Starting in left field and batting seventh, Tebow also scored a run, singled and had two RBIs in game 2 of a doubleheader.

In game 1, Tebow picked up a single as the designated hitter batting eighth.

Palm Beach swept the doubleheader against the Mets, winning game 2 by a score of 5-3 after taking the first game 5-2.

 

